Gossip: Blues deny Amorim rumours

[BBC]

Chelsea have denied that they paid for Ruben Amorim's flight to London last week, or that they had any meetings with the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon boss. (Matt Law, Telegraph, via X)

Forward Raheem Sterling, 29, has not had any contact with the Saudi Pro League about a summer transfer, however, the Blues would be wiling to sell on-loan Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, to them. (Caughtoffside)

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Ian Maatsen at the club beyond this season following the 22-year-old Dutch winger's successful loan spell from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

