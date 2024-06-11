Gossip: Blues agree personal terms with Olise

[BBC]

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with winger Michael Olise, 22, and are set to discuss scheduling payments to meet the France Under-21 international's release clause at Crystal Palace. (Givemesport)

Bayern Munich are interested in Levi Colwill, with initial talks to sign the defender having already taken place. (Sky Germany)

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed personal terms with 17-year-old Brazilian defender Pedro Lima, who made his senior debut for Sport Recife in January. (HITC)

