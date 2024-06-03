Gossip: Bayern register Fernandes interest

[BBC]

Bayern Munich have made an approach about signing 29-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Jadon Sancho is ready to go back to Manchester United, following the 24-year-old winger's loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, but only if Erik ten Hag leaves this summer. (Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to his former Manchester United team-mate Casemiro, 32, in a bid to persuade the Brazilian to join him at Al Nassr. (Marca - in Spanish)

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has met with Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman in London to explore their position on the possibility of selling England defender Marc Guehi, England midfielder Eberechi Eze and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise this summer. (Football Insider)

