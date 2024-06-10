Gossip: Bayern Munich return for Palhinha
Bayern Munich have made an opening offer worth about £30m for Fulham's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Mail)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
Bayern Munich have made an opening offer worth about £30m for Fulham's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Mail)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
There is no common thread, no coherent explanation for six Champions League titles in 11 years.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0, and is now one win away from a fourth consecutive English Premier League title.
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
Toronto alleged on Saturday that NYCFC’s head coach cornered and punched one of their players at the last match between the two clubs.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.