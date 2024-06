[BBC]

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is a target for German giants Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

The Reds are expected to make an offer for 19-year-old Portugal and Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in the next few days. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has rejected the chance to join Saudi club Al-Nassr. (Football Insider)

