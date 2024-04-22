Gossip: Barca monitoring Diaz

[BBC]

Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Wolves are considering 25-year-old Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as a replacement for Jose Sa, who might leave the club this summer. (Sun)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing 28-year-old Real Madrid and France defender Ferland Mendy. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Meanwhile, Liverpool face competition from the Gunners and Manchester City to sign 22-year-old Wolves and Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. (Mirror)

