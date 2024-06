[BBC]

Atletico Madrid have made a move for 24-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Gallagher might reject a move to Aston Villa as he is not keen on joining the club. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Estevao Willian has passed a medical with Chelsea, who agreed to sign the 17-year-old from Palmeiras last month. (Standard)

