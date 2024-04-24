Gossip: Arsenal and Man City want Bruno

[BBC]

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly a target for both Arsenal and Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Guimaraes, who reportedly has a £100m release clause in his contract at St James' Park. (Talksport)

Manchester United are at least £13m apart from Newcastle United in their attempts to agree a compensation deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column