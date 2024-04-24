Gossip: Arsenal to challenge City for Guimaraes

[BBC]

Arsenal and Manchester City are considering a summer move for Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is close to taking up his first managerial post, after holding talks with Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen. (Algemeen Dagblad - in Dutch)

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 37, will sign a contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC and will join them on a free transfer in the summer when his AC Milan deal comes to an end. (RMC Sport - in French)

