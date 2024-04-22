Gossip: Araujo on United's radar
Barcelona will listen to offers for 25-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo this summer, with Manchester United showing interest. (Sport - in Spanish, via Goal)
United, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing 28-year-old Real Madrid and France defender Ferland Mendy. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)
Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United could move for 29-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot, if he doesn't sign a new contract with Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)