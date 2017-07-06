Gossip: Alexis Sanchez 'demands' 400K a week to stay at Arsenal while Man United 'edge closer' to James Rodriguez

He’s a good player, Alexis Sanchez, but he’s also a bit like an annoying five-year-old girl who doesn’t want to go to bed.

The kind of five-year-old who’s, like, I’ll go to bed if you read me the story about the elephant. So you read it to her. And then she’s like, that was great – all I need now is for you to read me the story about the magic owl and then that will be it, I can definitely sleep soundly once I’ve heard that.

And you’re like, hmm, well OK then, if you promise, so you read her the story about the magic owl – even though you’ve already read it more than 400 times and by this point have formed an intense dislike of the owl, to the point where you can’t even bring yourself to directly look at him. But nevertheless, you do it, because you really want the five-year-old to go to bed – more than you want anything in the world.

And then she’s like, that was fantastic – thank you. I’m going to sleep now. But first, can you just go and fetch me a pre-bedtime ice cream. And that’s when the horrific realisation fully dawns on you that this girl really does not want to go to bed, and has – in fact – never even intended to.

It’s the same realisation that must have dawned on Arsenal when Alexis made his latest salary demand of £400,000 per week.

According to the Mirror, the Chilean superstar – who was previously reported to have requested £300,000 a week and then £350,000 a week to stay at the Emirates – is now asking to become the Premier League’s highest paid player by an even greater distance. He’s evidently concerned the Gunners are so desperate to keep him that they might actually bow to his demands.

View photos Alexis Sanchez is Arsenal’s main man More

Even the record signing of Alexandre Lacazette has apparently not swayed Sanchez in his desire to move to Manchester City, or Chelsea, or Bayern Munich, or any other team where he might one day win a league title. And you get the sense that no amount of ice cream in the world is going to change that.

Sensational gazumping

Meanwhile, a South American superstar who bears very little resemblance to a small girl, James Rodriguez, is “edging closer” to a move to Manchester United, claims the Star.

In a strangely formatted story which contains one short sentence per line, the tabloid says talks between United and the Colombian have “progressed” despite Real Madrid “blocking” all offers for him.

United are also “closing in on the biggest move of the summer” as Jose Mourinho aims to “sensationally gazump” Chelsea for £100m Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, says the Mail. Which sounds like a great way to get the Blues to meet the asking price.

The problem is, Chelsea have less money to play with than they thought they would since Diego Costa opted against a move to China.

The Guardian reports that Atletico Madrid have tabled a measly £22m bid for unsettled striker – a fraction of the £76m that Tianjin Quanjian were reportedly willing to pay – but Chelsea may have to accept it because Costa is refusing to move to any other club.

View photos Diego Costa is on his way out of Chelsea More

