Gossip: AC Milan keen on Diego Carlos
Aston Villa and Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos, 31, is one of AC Milan's top transfer targets. (Teamtalk)
Villa want to sign Leicester and Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 27, as a back-up striker for England international Ollie Watkins, 28. (Football Insider)
Celtic are among the teams keeping tabs on Aston Villa and Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, 22, who has spent the past season on loan at Exeter City. (Sun)
