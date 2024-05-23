Advertisement

Gossip: £50m offer enough for City to consider Silva exit

BBC
Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, can leave this summer if Manchester City receive an offer of at least £50m. (Football Insider)

Representatives for City's Kevin de Bruyne held one conversation with new MLS club San Diego FC, but there is no suggestion the Belgium midfielder, 32, is ready to move. (Athletic - subscription required)

