Goshen, Northridge advance in 4A

MISHAWAKA — Goshen and Northridge claimed opening round wins Thursday at the Class 4A Penn Baseball Sectional.

The RedHawks beat Elkhart, 5-2, and the Raiders blanked Northern Lakes Conference champion Warsaw, 7-0.

On Saturday, Goshen (12-13) will face Northridge (13-14) in semifinal action at 10 a.m. at Penn High School. In the second semifinal around 12:30, Concord (17-10) will play two-time defending state champion Penn (18-8).

Trailing 2-1 against Elkhart, Goshen scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Kyan Miller was the winning pitcher and offensively finished with two hits and two RBIs.

The Lions, who finish the season at 14-11-1, could muster only three hits.

In the second game, Northridge exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead. Kam Radeker two-run double highlighted the inning. Max Horner and Tabor each added an RBI double in the fifth.

Tabor pitched a complete game two-hitter for Northridge, which avenged two regular season losses to the Tigers.

------------

PENN SECTIONAL

GOSHEN 5, ELKHART 2

Elkhart;020;000;0—;2;3;1

Goshen;104;000;x—;5;6;1

Brennon Whickcar (L), Carson Pollard (3); Kyan Miller (W, 5 K's), Ryen Diaz (7).

Elkhart: 2B — Greg Guest.

Goshen: Hits — Kyan Miller 2. 2B — Kyan Miller. RBI — Kyan Miller 2. Runs — Caelan Miller 2.

Records: Elkhart 14-11-1, Goshen 12-13.

NORTHRIDGE 7, WARSAW 0

Northridge;100;500;1—;7;7;0

Warsaw;000;000;0—;0;2;0

JT Tabor (W); Zac Miller (L), Reed Nelson (4), Oliver Nisen (5).

Northridge: 3B — Tabor. 2B — Tabor, Horner, Kam Radeker. RBI — Radeker 2.

Records: Northridge 13-14, Warsaw 21-7.