Goshen Historic Track to host Grand Circuit races, harness Hall of Fame weekend

A large class of inductees will be honored at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame in Goshen on Sunday evening. It is the showpiece event of the annual Grand Circuit Harness Racing weekend from Saturday through Monday.

The adjacent Historic Track is a half-mile harness oval that opened in 1838, making it the oldest continuously operating track in North America. There is no parimutuel betting but that doesn’t detract from drawing thousands of fans for the meet that takes place around Independence Day weekend.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with post time at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5 with kids age 12-under admitted for free.

Driver Jason Bartlett driving Just For Luck in the New York Excelsior Series B 3-year-old colts and geldings first division race during the Grand Circuit races at the Goshen Historic Track in Goshen, NY on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Torrey Pines won the $6,500 purse. KELLY MARSH/For the Times Herald-Record

The newest Hall of Fame class includes Frank Antonacci, Per Eriksson, Lucien Fontaine and communications experts Bob Roberts and Ken Warkentin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Antonacci hails from a successful harness family that operates Lindy Farms, now established in Connecticut. Frank and his brother, Gerald, have raced or bred nine millionaires, won three Hambletonians and three Breeders Crowns.

From 1981-2000, Eriksson captured the Hambletonian three times, the Hambletonian Oaks and four World Trotting Derbies. He returned to his native Sweden in 2000.

Fontaine passed away on September 10 and will be enshrined as a special Veterans designation. Roberts and Warkentin each have backgrounds in print journalism, the latter working at The Meadowlands since 1991 with announcing and publicity jobs – he has called more than 235,000 races, including the Hambletonian for five major U.S. networks.

The additions to the Living Horse Hall of Fame are Hannelore Hanover, McWicked, My Little Dragon, Road Bet and Yankee Glide. The racing criteria include being retired for two years, racing drug-free, winning $2.5 million and two Dan Patch Awards or $3 million lifetime.

Advertisement

Hannelore Hanover earned $3,069,857 from 2014-19, earning the American Harness Horse of the Year award in 2017, the first trotting mare to win since 1999.

McWicked won 110 races and earned $4,930,967 from 2013-19, making him the second-richest North American Standardbred. The pacer earned the AH Horse of the Year award in 2018.

Yankee Glide is a Bay Horse who won only $506,904 but has sired winners of over $103 million, including nine millionaires. My Little Dragon and Road Bet were elected as broodmares.

The category of Harness Racing Immortals will add Charlie Coleman, Dr. Gordon Gilbertson, Ira Malott, Margot Taylor, Edward Willis, Adios Scarlet and Exciting Speed.

Advertisement

Charlie Longo is the 2023 Museum Amateur Driving Champion. Bulldog Hanover will be honored with the Delvin & Mary Lib Miller 2022 Horse of the Year Perpetual Trophy. Jim Brooks will receive the Pinnacle Award.

The museum will have free admission all weekend, open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Historic Track to host Grand Circuit, harness Hall of Fame weekend