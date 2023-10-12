Goshen High School to celebrate 100 years at Friday Night Lights

Oct. 11—GOSHEN — A 100th-anniversary celebration will take place for Goshen High School during the home football game Friday.

The event will coincide with the dedication of the new Alumni Plaza.

2023 represents 100 years of Goshen High School and the school and corporation have undergone many changes that they hope to celebrate that the Goshen-NorthWood game Friday night.

American schools in Goshen have much earlier roots. A log cabin school at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington was there as early at 1832, in a town of just 200 residents. A few years later, another appeared at the corner of Fifth Street and Jefferson Street.

By 1860, the population of Goshen was 2,053, and in 1871, Emma Chandler and her sister were operating a private school, Madison Street School, where she served as the first Goshen high school principal when it was incorporated into the Goshen school system. The first graduating class of Goshen High School consisted of two students in 1875 and Chandler was an advocate for area education for 35 years.

In 1875, however, the building burned to the ground. Students were taught temporarily in churches and halls while rebuilding took place and the next year, the building was ready for students at a cost of $20,000.

What's now Chandler Elementary School was built and named as the first principal of Goshen High School, Emma Chandler.

In 1904, a new Goshen High School building was constructed at Fifth Street and Jefferson Street. Later on, it became the junior high and today, it houses city offices.

By 1905, the total population of students among seven schools in the district was 1,350.

Chandler died in 1920 and by then the Madison Street-based high school was overfilled, with students taking classes in basement corridors and no space for athletic classes.

Students of the advanced mechanical drawing class were asked by Superintendent John Foreman to do a study and determine the center of town based on population and that's where they'd put the new high school, and Foreman oversaw construction. It cost $400,000 and included an auditorium to seat 1,200, a gymnasium to seat 1,500, and a football field with a running track.

On Sept. 17, 1923 the doors to today's Goshen High School opened to students for the first time. In 1924, the new high school's football field was named Foreman Field after him.

The Goshen Historical Society will have a tent at the game with more information and pamphlets available, with QR codes for a more complete retelling for the Goshen High School and Goshen Community Schools' story.

Ahead of the game, there will be a private celebration on campus for honored guests and donors. The celebration begins at 5:15 p.m. when principal Cathy DeMeyer will lead a private tour for special guests on a tour inside the school.

At 6 p.m., Goshen High School orchestral students will perform at the overhead door of the music wing. There will also be members of the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees and high school and district administrators on-site to greet guests and donors.

Invited guests will hear from school board president Roger Nafziger, Goshen Community Schools Foundation president Bill Rieth, and Goshen History Society board president Ron Hoke.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a buffet provided by Nelson's.

At 6:50 p.m., the band will play the school songs and then accompany choir students for the National Anthem.

The game begins at 7 p.m. and at half-time, there will be a short presentation and ribbon cutting by the GCS Foundation, GridIron Club drawing for an RV, and marching band program.