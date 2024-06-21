Goshen FC soccer team off to great start

GOSHEN — As the summer begins, competition heats for the Goshen City FC men’s soccer team.

The team advanced into the semifinal round of the of the United Premier Soccer League Midwest Central Conference playoffs after posting a 3-1 home win over Diverse City FC on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will take place this Sunday at 5 p.m. when Goshen City FC hosts Allegiant Hammond FC. The two teams played to a 4-4 tie in the season’s first game.

Goshen FC has seven wins this year, one loss and three ties.

The team just began playing last year and in 2023, Goshen FC won five matches, lost three and tied two. The team reached the finals of the playoffs, which was also the round of 32 for the Nationals.

Goshen FC hasn’t lost a home match at Goshen College (8-0-3) over two years.

Henrique Eichenberger, who’s the founder, owner and an assistant coach for the team, was asked why the program has been so successful.

“I think a big part of is that there’s a lot of soccer players in the area,” he said. “In Elkhart County, soccer is a popular sport. Also, Goshen mayor Gina Liechty, Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus and local businesses have embraced our program.

“Another person who has helped make things happen for us is Isaac Torres, who’s the owner of InterCambio Express. That company has been a big sponsor for us.”

The finals and Nationals were combined last year because there weren’t as many conference teams. This year six teams were added and there are 16 teams in the conference with eight in the North and eight in the South. Goshen City is in the South.

Most of the opponents from the South are out of Chicago. The closest team is from Hammond.

The length for matches is 45 minutes for each half.

Goshen City FC was founded in the spring of 2022 by Eichenberger, who at the time was a college student at Goshen College.

Tyler Born is the head coach of the men’s team. Born was a player on the 2014 Goshen High School state championship boys soccer team. He was also a goalkeeper on the Goshen College soccer team. Born was an assistant coach for the Goshen High School girls soccer team.

Born helped organize tryouts for the team. He has also been very valuable connecting with local soccer players and establishing relationships with important members of the local soccer community.

Most of the players on the team are from either Goshen, Elkhart or South Bend. There’s also an international flavor to the team.

“One-third of the team is made of international soccer players,” Eichenberger said. “We have players from England, a couple of African countries and a couple from South America countries. More than 10 countries are represented on our team.”

Among the area players on the team are Elkhart’s Diego Campos, Elmar Martinez and Brandon Santos, along with Goshen’s Lucas Bontreger, Joshua Cruz, Tomas Hernandez-Quiroz, Eduardo Alvarez-Barrera, Fernando Quevedo and Alexis Moro

The ages of the players are between 18 and 25. You have to be at least 16 years old to play on the team. There are 36 to 40 players on the roster.

Players on the team are required to give back to the community and do one community service project. The club also works with non-profit organizations to use its players as volunteers and contribute to the greater good of the community.

This year, a Goshen FC women’s soccer team was also added.

“They’re not in a league,” Eichenberger said. “They’re just playing friendlies (exhibitions). In the near future we want the women to join a league and we want to create a second team for men and women.”

Jenn Reyes is the women’s coach. Reyes played soccer at Concord High School and Bowling Green University. She played professionally in Sweden and Mexico. Reyes is an assistant coach for the Goshen College women’s soccer team.

“There are more local players on the women’s soccer team,” Eichenberger said. “There are around 35 players on the women’s roster.

Among the area girls on that team are Elkhart’s America Esparza, Katherine Lopez Cruz, Marleny Ramirez, Giavanna Cruz and Alessandra Aguilera, along with Goshen’s Olivia Bontreger, Alessandra Gomez, Miriam Iturriaga-Sanchez, Chloe Lynn and Joya Drenth.

Eichenberger did express one concern as he hopes to build a long-term successful model for the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

“It’s hard to keep players around,” he admitted. “We start with a huge number and then some players realize they’re not going to get a lot of minutes and they quit. There’s no way to hold on to them. The incentive is to play and if they don’t, they leave.”