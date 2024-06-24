GOSHEN CITY FC: Tensions spill over in Goshen City FC's sour semifinal loss

Jun. 23—GOSHEN — Like boiling water overflowing from a pot on the stove, the United Premier Soccer League's Midwest Central semifinal featured disorder up to the final whistle.

That whistle came before a double ejection, the second and third of the afternoon. Allegiant FC Hammond (6-4-2) earned the 2-0 victory and created an unwanted first loss at home for top-ranked Goshen City FC (7-2-3) who were poised to host the championship if GCFC had come out on top.

Instead, tensions ran high on both teams, souring a defensive affair that, for 90 minutes, was looking to head to penalty kicks.

"A lot of things were going against us throughout the game," Goshen City head coach Tyler Born said. "It's a tough game for the guys to manage their emotions in the right way and the correct way. I think it comes down to staying composed in those tough moments, and staying focused on what the end goal is."

Looking past the 15 yellow cards and three red cards that the two teams combined for, when asked if Born felt his players kept that focus and composure, the second-year coach suggested his team had met the two characteristics "for the majority of the game."

"Emotions rose on both sides; the crowd was getting into it and it just spiraled from there," Born said.

The split bleachers of City FC fans and the much louder, but smaller in number, grouping from Hammond FC added to the tense semifinal game where offensive production was limited and handicapped by frequent whistles.

"We talk about game management a lot, managing the game, managing our focus," Born said. "The stop-start for a team like us isn't the best. Obviously, our guys can play in that type of game, but we're more of a get the ball on the ground quick kind of team."

The game began at 5:21 p.m. — nearly a half hour after the game was supposed to begin. A delayed bus ride from the opponents caused the later start. After the first touch, it was defensive intensity that won the day.

Goshen City, a team that came in averaging four goals a contest, struggled to maintain long possession on the offensive front as Allegiant put on the squeeze. In the first half, Goshen City had claimed the games lone corner.

Allegiant's first shot took place at the 12th minute but continually drew close as the first half dragged on.

At the 33rd minute, GCFC nearly put the first point on the board. A free kick from the left side found the head of a City FC forward. The line shot was blocked by the keeper and a second chance from Goshen's Ally Marley went lofted high about the crossbar, ending what became one of a handful of open shots for Goshen in the opening half.

"There are some days where it is difficult to score," founder and assistant coach Henrique Eichenberger said. "I think we had four clear opportunities to score in the first half and we didn't."

"We created so many good chances but we weren't able to score a goal," Eichenberger said.

Scoreless at the break, neither team had shown enough to present a clear advantage.

With just three yellow cards awarded in the first frame, that soon snowballed as arguments, shoves and unsportsmanlike conduct dominated the second half.

With even fewer chances for both teams offensively, the frustration of offensive inefficiency paired with physical, postseason aggression caused the eruption to begin.

At the 63rd minute, Goshen City came close again to drawing the first line in the sand. A corner from the right side resulted in Goshen batting the ball around as Allegiant failed to clear. With a scrum of bodies fighting for possession and Goshen on the doorstep of a lead, one of FC Hammond's defenders hit the deck, grabbing his head.

Play didn't stop until the ball was cleared a few seconds after the injury. That's when Allegiant's goalkeeper took it upon himself to give the officials a stern talk. Chipping in from the sideline was Allegiant's coach James Ooms. Finally, after enough talk, yellows were handed out in a flurry, two to Ooms, which ordered his ejection.

The arguments and sneaky play continued from there, daring the officiating staff to add more fuel to the fire. It was, and with the 90th minute at the front door and both teams scoreless, the crew called for seven minutes of extra time.

"For 90 minutes we defended really well," Born said. "We always had a guy in the back, dealt with their long balls all game."

It didn't take long for Hammond FC to score the decider. A ball bouncing inside the penalty box, it was Jacob Battista who nailed the shot to the left post, discarding the shirt in celebration at the 93rd minute.

Another goal by the visitors was deemed unneeded as Goshen stacked the front to try and nail the equalizer. Following the goal and a physical scrum at centerfield where a fan briefly joined the mix, officials blew the game dead, striking down the extra time left to put a lid on the well-past overflowed pot.

Goshen played without Lucas Bontreger who continued to nurse a hamstring injury. Bontreger was second on the team in goals but was held back to not worsen the injury.

Born reflected on the loss.

"It's a tough one to take on the chin," Born said. "We have to, not everything is going to fall the way you want too. It stings a little bit more."

Sunday's loss was the first in the 11-game home history of the club. In similar fashion to the path Goshen City FC took last season, another team in it's debut season will be headed to the Midwest Central championship in Allegiant FC Hammond.

Despite the sour end to the season, Eichenberger reflected on the second year of his team.

"It felt pretty difficult," Eichenberger said on his emotions following the loss. "I still think we had an amazing season; we had a phenomenal season, even better than last year even though we didn't make it to the final."

UPSL MIDWEST CENTRAL SEMIFINALS

Allegiant FC Hammond goes on to play either Chicago Nation FC or Round Lake Evolution in the UPSL Midwest Central championship match on Saturday, June 29 with a location and time to be announced.

Goals

93' — Allegiant, Jacob Battista

99' — Allegiant, Jacob Battista

Shots

Goshen — 13 (2 on goal)

Allegiant — 13 (6 on goal)

Corners

Goshen — 4

Allegiant — 0

Yellow Cards:

Flavio Nardecchia (Allegiant, 9'), Bruno Zamora (Allegiant, 19'), Samuel Marchi (Goshen, 28'), Alejandro Hernandez (Goshen, 50'), Sebastian Contreras (Allegiant, 64'), James Ooms (Allegiant, 65'), James Ooms (Allegiant, 65'), Ally Marley (Goshen, 66'), Ariel Matute (Goshen, 73'), Marin Murillo (Allegiant, 81'), Justin Kibundji (Goshen, 84'), Ricardo Garcia (Goshen, 86'), Jacob Battista (Allegiant, 93'), Yhaygler Castillo (Goshen, 97'), Tyler Born (Goshen, 97')

Red Cards:

James Ooms (Allegiant, 65'), Samuel Marchi (Goshen, 102'), Ally Marley (Goshen, 102')

