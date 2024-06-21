GOSHEN CITY FC: Late surge sends Goshen City to UPSL Midwest Central semis

Jun. 20—GOSHEN — Wrapped with the yellow captain sleeve, Goshen City FC defender Samuel Marchi said it all with a thunderous yell toward the home crowd late Wednesday night.

"This is our house. We protect it till the end, and today was just another day, another game, and we came out with us not losing at home," Marchi said, explaining his victorious yell of stating Goshen City FC's undefeated record at home after Wednesday's postseason contest. "Goshen is our house; we just have to protect it."

It may have taken 120 minutes and some change of game action Wednesday to add to the 7-0-3 all-time record at home, but the 3-1 United Premier Soccer League Midwest Central quarterfinal win over Diverse City FC Pro Academy (5-5-1) was well worth the wait on a hot and humid day on the pitch.

Knotted at one apiece, Goshen City (7-1-3) head coach Tyler Born sent in midfielder Tim Wilkening during the extra three minutes added to the final period of regulation, trying to freshen his lineup after players on both sides began to give into the tiring back-and-forth action. Minutes later, Wilkening made his mark on the quarterfinal contest.

Set to play two 15-minutes period of extra time to help decide a winner, Wilkening got some air time at the 98th minute before heading in a beautiful shot to the right post off the Goshen corner, setting the home team up with a 2-1 advantage.

"I missed before that and I told myself that I have to do something for this team," Wilkening said, still caught up in excitement after the game. "I prayed for it and it just came.

"I've experienced it a couple of games where Tyler was waiting for me to come on and as a sub but I tell myself everyone is part of the team, and if I get my minutes, it doesn't matter if it's five, if it's 10 or whatever, I have to give it everything I have."

Staying dialed in, Justin Kibundji placed a second goal past the Diverse City FC keeper off a cross to the midfielder. In the 101st minute, Goshen had squeezed the last bit of energy out of their opponent, taking the 3-1 lead and solidifying their spot in the UPSL semifinal this weekend.

"It can come out of nowhere, those kinds of attacks, those kinds of movements," Born said. "When those guys are spaced and they know they're spaced and running behind, they make those moves possible.

"Give credit to Tim, coming on and making a difference right away and then Justin. The substitutes all year have been great. That's why this group feels like a whole group thing rather than just individual player."

Goshen City FC, the highest scoring team in the Midwest Central's two divisions this season, has built an offense all year on playing fast and pushing the ball up with numbers, daring teams to stack the box in hopes of corralling the efficient movement. It showed up in spurts Wednesday night, hiding at the beginning from a moderately sized crowd on the sizzling, midweek affair at home.

Diverse City FC, the lowest scoring team in the Midwest Central eight-member postseason bracket, left their traveling fans with some confidence early when the opposition scored the first tally of the game. A loose ball in the box made tied up Goshen keeper Tomas Hernandez-Quiroz — in place of typical starter Gregor Rommelspacher who appeared dressed but was out Wednesday.

Down 1-0 just two minutes in, Goshen City was still trying to figure out the right away to attack the Diverse City defense, one that has given up just 13 goals on the season entering Wednesday night.

Goshen's early attempts failed and often lasted as one-shot opportunities, quickly getting cleared or wrapped up by the feisty defense of Diverse City.

Then, GCFC found its first sign of life when forward Tebello Ntene grabbed possession of a loose ball, turning up the field and attacking from the left side of the box. Defenders flanking Ntene's shot at the goal, the speedster left it to Eusebio Espinoza who headed in the shot past a diving and outstretched keeper. Knotted at one, neither team would score before the halftime buzzer.

Before both teams could get set for the second half, clouds that brought in a refreshing breeze also contained a few bolts of lightning, forcing fans, players and other spectators to seek shelter as the delay began.

Born brought the team inside the nearby campus gymnasium and kept minds, and feet occupied.

"We told ourselves that we have to take it as an advantage and not a disadvantage," Marchi said. "It was a very slow start from us, but now we knew the opponent. Now we knew how they were going to come out — all we had to do was prove our ability. We had a lot more time to plan and ease our minds before we came out."

With the delay wrapping up and action beginning at 9:10 p.m. — nearly a hour after the first half ended — the quest for a spot in the semifinal resumed before Goshen found the winning goal and some insurance in the extra period.

"We always try to have a strong start, obviously there is a little more on the line in a game like this," Born said. "I can't complain with the guys fight the whole 120 minutes. There could have been moments where there could have been more effort, but as a whole, the team fought the whole entire time.

"I think the longer the game went on, the more drive we had," Born said. "The closer we knew the end goal we kept pushing during that time. I think [Diverse City] got a little tired toward the end and that benefitted us greatly."

Espinoza, Wilkening and Kibundji all scored their second goal of the season. None of Goshen City FC's top seven scorers from this season scored Wednesday night even though Lucas Bontreger (6 goals) was not dressed for the evening kickoff.

Goshen is now 3-1-0 in UPSL postseason games, including last year's UPSL quarterfinal forfeit win. That game was supposed to be played at home. Wednesday's game against Diverse City was the first time Goshen has hosted a postseason affair and the chance for them to get a second is not too out worldly.

"I'm just so thankful for the whole of the Goshen community," Marchi said. "This club is not for us. We represent it obviously, but it's for the supporters. It was 45 minutes, the delay, and the stands were still full. I am thankful for each and every one of them that came out, and that's why we didn't get tired. When the energy didn't come from our legs anymore, it came from the fans and the whole team is so thankful for the supporters."

GCFC will either host Allegiant FC Hammond or will travel to face KS Wisloka Chicago — depending on the matchup between the two teams on Thursday. If Goshen City FC wins their semifinal game, they'll be eligible to host the championship unless South Division winner Black Cat FC is the opponent in the title game.

------

UPSL MIDWEST CENTRAL QUARTERFINAL

Winner goes on to play the winner of KS Wisloka Chicago OR Allegiant FC Hammond on either Saturday or Sunday with the date, time and location to be determined.

Goals

2' — DCFC, Matt Skorupa (1-0 DCFC)

20' — GCFC, Eusebio Espinoza (1-1 Tied)

98' — GCFC, Tim Wilkening (2-1 GCFC)

101' — GCFC, Justin Kibundji (3-1 GCFC)

Shots

GCFC — 26

DCFC — 22

Corners

GCFC — 14

DCFC — 5

Yellow Cards

11' — GCFC Javier Enciso

75' — GCFC Justin Kibundji

101' — GCFC Samuel Marchi

112' — GCFC Brandon Santos

