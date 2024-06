Jun. 21—Goshen City FC (7-1-3) will host their United Premier Soccer League Midwest Central semifinal match against Allegiant FC Hammond (5-4-2) Sunday at Goshen College, beginning at 5 p.m.

GCFC drew even with Allegiant in a 4-4 season opening draw on the road. As the highest seeded team left in the Midwest Central bracket, Goshen will host the championship if they win Sunday's semifinal matchup.