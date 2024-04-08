GOSHEN CITY FC: Reflecting on its inaugural season, Goshen City FC prepares for year two

Apr. 7—GOSHEN — There's always a certain excitement that is guaranteed when it comes to home openers.

A first-ever home opener? Now that's unmatched. For Goshen City FC founder and assistant coach Henrique Eichenberger, it exceeded expectations tenfold.

"The stands were packed; I couldn't believe [it]," Eichenberger said about the initial crowd. "I worked for more than a year on this project without knowing if it was going to work or not."

The project Eichenberger started shortly before 2023's inaugural season was fast-tracked as the Brazil-born and Goshen College graduate Eichenberger sought advice and improvements to his plan before eventually getting the nod from the city to jumpstart Goshen's semi-professional United Premier Soccer League franchise.

Success? There was certainly a lot of it during the first season.

"THERE WERE SO MANY"

Eichenberger's memory of the team's home opener last year needs no tape to patch the timeline together. It's fully intact. Probably because it seemed that everything that could go right, did go right.

"Another highlight of that night — there was so many — was Lucas Bontrager," Eichenberger said. "The first home game he scored three goals in the first half. That was poetic because he's a Goshen kid, he played for Goshen College and now he plays for Goshen City."

From fans helping GCFC become one of the better attended teams in the division, the players gave the fans a reason to show up as a 1-0-3 start to the season turned into a 5-2-3 regular season finish — including a 3-1-0 mark when playing at home at the Goshen College Sports Complex. The 8-0 home opening win set off a string of successful outings.

City FC advanced all the way to the UPSL Midwest Central championship game before falling to typical heavyweight Chicago Nation FC in a 3-0 defeat. Still, even as the one to come up with the idea, Eichenberger didn't expect quite as much success in year one.

"I didn't expect such an amazing season," the founder said.

BORN BACK AGAIN

On a chilly March weeknight, cones, jerseys and soccer balls line Goshen High School's Foreman Field.

Placed across the length of the field, they give a short preview of the different sections of practice this year's batch of Goshen City FC players will run through.

First, is a stretch around the field. Twisting legs and shuffling feet, the players find a way to have fun. Once everyone reaches the end zone after the final stretch, one orders everyone to surround Tyler Born. They do, laughing until Born breaks free and calls everyone together to begin practice.

Stern, but simultaneously trying to find the right recipe for success in year two of being GCFC's head coach, Born talks about effort.

"If there is something that I'm thinking about after yesterday's session or if I'm thinking of something earlier in the day that I see whether it's a work ethic, attitude or discipline thing, any information I can give them is beneficial to us," Born said. "I try to be upfront and let guys know what's on my mind when it comes to the team when it comes to how we're playing."

Born did much of the same last year but also notably changed up their style of play. Wins followed.

"We made a few adjustments with our style of play that helped us get back into more of a form," Born said about the changes made early last season.

The Goshen High School and Goshen College alum felt the energy in the opener last year too. It was different than other wins he's experienced in his coaching positions outside GCFC.

"Once I show up there I try to be all business and do the job that I'm there to do but after the game, after a win you look up at the crowd, see everyone clapping for you," Goshen City's head coach said. "It's a really good feeling to have that support for you, not just for and me and Henrique but for the players too. It gives them a reason to continue to train hard and want to play."

This Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Born, Eichenberger and the rest of GCFC has the chance to repeat last year's energized opener. They'll have a tough opponent, but with a year under their belt, the duo will know much more than the did entering last season.

Part two of our Goshen City FC preseason preview will be released in Thursday's edition with the 2024 schedule included.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.