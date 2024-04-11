GOSHEN CITY FC: Goshen City FC set to return to the stage in Thursday's season opener

Apr. 11—GOSHEN — Tyler Born watches intently as his team works through a typical preseason practice drill.

One team, spread throughout a rectangular-coned formation, works to make eight-consecutive clean passes with teammates inside the restricted zone before crossing the ball over to the other side of Goshen High School's turf field. Hoping to stop them is another group, smaller in number.

A player counts out "seven" as they use the inside of their foot to pass the ball. The receiver, standing outside the coned zone, makes their touch. In an instant, play stops as all players dash to the endzone and back due to the miscue. Some yell out briefly in frustration.

The second-year head coach reminds his group to focus, kicking another ball into play as practice resumes on a chilly March evening. Goshen City FC is back once again.

"We're evolving as a group, not just in our style of play but with our players too," Born said on the new selection of players set to go for GCFC in its second season. "It's a lot of the same group, same coach, same owner, but we're going to look a lot different once the season starts."

Thursday night, the much-awaited second season for Goshen City FC begins. In a switch of roles, GCFC won't be the new kids on the block this time.

As Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire debuts its academy team, Chicago Fire FC, Goshen City will be the more UPSL-experienced group on the field.

The team, led by Born who returns as head coach, will feature some of what made them a sudden success in year one. Compiling a record of 5-2-3 during last year's regular season, Goshen City reached the UPSL Midwest Central championship before its first season came to a close.

"We reached the finals; that's massive," founder and assistant coach Henrique Eichenberger said. "That's huge, huge, huge. I cannot even explain."

With the addition of several teams during the offseason, the Midwest Central now splits into two divisions — North and South. Goshen City finished third last season and is placed in the South division, playing the other seven members with three matchups from the North in addition.

Born saw the success in year one as well, drawing the connection to how it impacts the season ahead.

"It definitely sets a baseline," Born said. "It sets the minimum of what we can go on and do this year.

"Now going into the second season, me and Henrique feel more prepared going into it knowing what to expect and knowing our competition pretty well," the head coach added.

With new players mixing in with the returning stars from last year's team, Born isn't planning on simply running everything back.

"I had done some thinking in the offseason on some new stuff we could do and other adjustments," Born said. "We're going to play a more fun brand of fútbol. We're going to go more high-tempo, more attacking ... much more exciting way to watch it."

Outside the product on the field, Eichenberger has hinted at some other things fans can look forward to.

The founder says he's "trying to enhance the fan experience" which is why food trucks, in-game chants from the team's fan club and even building a women's team are all on the table for this year.

The fan club has had some feedback already but seems to be a group that will grow once the season begins. The women's team is still an ongoing process, but Eichenberger says he is hoping to get a few games this season for head coach Jennifer Reyes as they plan to "build towards next season."

What else can fans look forward too? A tongue-in-cheek Eichenberger would say increased communication with opposing teams who come to visit that Goshen is indeed in the Eastern time zone. With the four home games last season, a few opponents were caught unaware of the time change from teams west of Goshen.

And when it comes to home games, Eichenberger of course wants more. A fifth chance to fill the Goshen College Soccer Complex in 2023 was thwarted when GCFC's opening postseason opponent couldn't make the midweek trip.

This year, Goshen City is scheduled to host five times at the college and will even play a friendly match against 1927 Fort Wayne SC at Goshen High School. It'll be a return of sorts for former Goshen High School soccer players. It'll be the same for Born, who won a state title for the school in 2014 and also briefly served as an assistant coach later.

"It's a special place for me to be at," Born said about being the head coach for a team located in the community he grew up in. "I don't feel the pressure, but when you're are from the area it can go one of two ways. Yes, [there is] a lot of meaning to me."

There's always attention on the first showing of an event, but the encore can typically draw just as much hype. Goshen City FC's encore is coming Thursday when they return to Goshen's soccer stage once again.

GOSHEN CITY FC — 2024 SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 11: vs. Chicago Fire FC (Goshen College) 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14: vs. 1927 Fort Wayne SC (Goshen High School) 5 p.m. ET [Friendly]

Sunday, April 21: at Allegiant Hammond (Hammond Central High School) 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27: at Black Cat FC (Lazier Field; Evanston, Ill.) 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4: vs. Chicago Nation FC (Goshen College) 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 11: vs Berber City FC (Goshen College) 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 18: at Chicago Strikers (College of DuPage Stadium; Glen Ellyn, Ill.) 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 25: vs. Windy City Rampage (Goshen College) 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1: at KS Wisloka Chicago (Redmond Park Turf; Bensenville, Ill.) 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 8: vs. Indiana United (Goshen College) 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 15: at Urbana City FC (Rantoul Family Sports Complex; Rantoul, Ill.) 4 p.m. ET

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.