Goshen breaks ground on sports complex

Jun. 3—GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is set to begin construction of its new baseball/softball complex.

On Monday, the district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new complex, which will be behind Prairie View Elementary School on the city's south side.

Hopes are that teams will be playing on the field by spring 2025 and Goshen Community Schools Athletic Director Jim Pickard has already scheduled sectionals for both high school baseball and softball on the field for that season.

"It's pretty surreal watching it all come to fruition," said Goshen Community Schools Baseball Coach JJ DuBois. "We've needed it for a long time, as has softball. Both teams and programs work really hard and the kids deserve really nice facilities, and it looks like we're finally going to get them."

The field has been in discussions for almost 20 years, with several sites considered in the past and falling through.

"Just wear and tear on that field for 60 years has been enough to make it where we needed something different, and softball is in a different situation where they were using a city park to play their games and the girls work hard, the coaches work hard to get the fields ready, but any time it rained it would flood. It was a tough situation for all the spring sports kids to try to play on those facilities," JJ said.

JJ said he's excited about the turf that will prevent rainy weather delays, but he's more excited about the lights at the facility.

"It kind of gives you that big league feel," JJ said. The lights also allow the district to host sectionals, as lights are a requirement of that.

The facility will also have concession stands and player lockers, hitting and pitching facilities, one baseball field, and one softball field.

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Jim DuBois called it a first-class facility.

"It's going to be a fun atmosphere I think to come and watch a baseball/softball game in the nice weather at the end of May and beginning of June," Jim said.

Jim explained that compared to the current baseball field, and the utter lack of one for softball, the new facilities will be a boon. Softball is currently played at Shanklin Park. In fact, the softball field resulted in a Title IX complaint against the school district.

"Even though our baseball field was terrible, at least we had one," Jim said. "We had a baseball field in terrible shape, I hate to say. It was probably one of the worst baseball fields in northern Indiana, but our softball field wasn't any better. It was at the park."

Former considerations include the Johnson Controls property, the Goshen Little League at Pringle Park; and adding a softball field to the current location at the baseball field, but all fell through for various reasons. The property behind Prairie View was already owned by the district.

Weigand Construction has been approved to oversee the project for $8.4 million, but the bond is around $14.5 million to allow for other projects including repairs and models at some of the schools. The superintendent said with other bonds falling off, the bonds will not affect property taxes and there are currently no plans to consider another referendum when the old one drops off.

