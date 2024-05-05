Gosa goes the distance in extras as Hamilton forces Game 3

HATLEY – Nothing was going to take Hamilton starting pitcher Blake Gosa out of what could potentially be his last game, even as the Lions rallied to force extra innings. The senior had been stellar through seven innings and went back out for the eighth with his team in the lead.

Gosa slammed the door shut, and Hamilton held on for a 5-4 win over Hatley on Saturday to force a third game in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Suede Shows hit a solo home run with Hamilton down to its last out to send the game to extra innings. The winner-take-all third game is scheduled to be played on Monday at Hamilton.

“He refused to come out of the game when he got around 100 pitches,” said an emotional Dallas Flippo, Hamilton’s head coach. “We just rode him and we finally broke through.”

Hamilton (21-10) needed everything it could get out of Gosa and then some, as he and Hatley’s Evan George were locked in a pitchers’ duel early on. Gosa struck out five and held Hatley (20-10) to five hits in his eight innings of work. None of the four runs Hatley scored were earned.

“I felt like I did as good as I could for the win,” Gosa said. “I knew that they were going to hit behind me, play defense. We had one bad inning, but I wouldn’t consider it bad. But we bounced back and got the win.”

While Gosa stood out on the mound, Shows mashed at the plate. Shows, fresh off a single in his second at-bat, doubled off the top of the wall in the left-center field for an RBI as part of a three-run fifth inning to briefly take a 3-1 lead.

Hatley plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to jump back in front, and the score stayed at 4-3 entering the top of the seventh. With two outs, Shows this time cleared the wall in left field for a game-tying solo home run. A sacrifice fly from Paxton Dobbs in the eighth inning stood as the game-winning run and handed Hatley its first loss since March 30.

“That ended, I think, a 14- or 15-game winning streak,” Hatley head coach Cody Brownlee said. “We were right there in the end, one out away. Hats off to Hamilton, they played just a little better than we did today.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: A walk and three consecutive hits scored three runs for Hamilton in the top of the fifth inning.

Big Stat: Gosa and George combined for 14 strikeouts and 15 innings pitched.

Coach Speak: “Overall, man, we just want to keep playing baseball. It’s just, we love it. This community, my god, it’s an obsession, and we just didn’t want to go home today.” – Flippo