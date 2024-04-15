Gorillas Sweep the Griffons After Warkins Scores Game Winning Run in the 9th

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas earned the sweep over the Missouri Western Griffons winning game three, by a score of 6-5.

Tied 5-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th with the bases loaded, Austin Warkins scored on a wild pitch to secure the win.

Pitt State improves to 27-14 on the season and 17-10 in conference play.

Boston Dowd earned the win for the Gorillas. His 4th win of the season.

Game Recap — Pitt State 6, Missouri Western 5…

After a scoreless first inning, Pitt State got on the board after Cade Clemons launched a 3-run homer to centerfield to give the Gorillas the early 3-0 lead.

Pitt State extended their lead in the 4th when Daegan Brady singled to the right side to score Hayden Dyer and it was a 4-0 ballgame.

Missouri Western tied the game up after scoring two runs in the 5th and two in the 6th.

Pitt State responded when Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo singled to right field which allowed Josh Holmes to score to give Pitt State the lead back, 5-4.

A hit by pitch in the top of the 7th allowed the Griffons to score a run and they tied it up once again at 5-all.

Both teams went scoreless in the 8th inning. Dowd worked out of a bases loaded situation in the top of the 9th giving the Gorillas one chance to walk it off or go to extras.

Austin Warkins reached base after a throwing error, then a walk by Dyer and a hit by pitch on Brady loaded the bases for the Gorillas with one out.

Clemons stepped in to bat and on the first pitch of the AB, the throw went wide to backstop and Warkins score on a wild pitch to secure the win.

Brady Pacha started on the mound and picked up 7 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.

Dyer went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Clemons went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI’s.

What’s Next?

Next up for Pitt State, they will host Emporia State for a mid-week game on Tuesday with game time set for 3:00 p.m. at Al Ortolani Field.

They will then hit the road for a 3-game series against Newman with the first game starting on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas.

