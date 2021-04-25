Gorillas post two walk-off wins over No. 8 MSSU

Apr. 25—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Both baseball games came down to the final at-bat.

And that was quite all right with Pittsburg State.

The Gorillas took a pair of games in walk-off fashion over No. 8 Missouri Southern, claiming wins of 3-2 (13 innings) and 4-3 on Saturday at Al Ortolani Field.

The triumphs improved PSU's season record to 21-11, 16-10 in MIAA play. The Gorillas, positioned in fourth in the conference standings, are now one game back of third-place MSSU (24-9, 17-9).

"Those were just two great baseball games," PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. "Both teams played well, and we were just fortunate to have the last at-bat in both games and find ways to score late. But overall, if you sat in the stands today, you'd leave knowing those were two great baseball games between two really good teams."

Southern came into the day tied for second place in the standings with Northeastern State (20-10, 17-7). However, MSSU's two setbacks resulted in it dropping to third behind the idle RiverHawks, who open their series with Emporia State on Sunday.

"Pitt State is good, and it came down to last at-bats in both games," MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. "Tough day. ... We've got a big one tomorrow, and we have to come out and play well."

The two teams wrap up their weekend series with a game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

PSU 3, MSSU 2 (13 innings)

Designated hitter Caleb Carr, a native of White Hall, Arkansas, was the first Gorilla to pull through with late-game heroics as he belted a line drive into the gap in right-center field to plate Brett Daley for a walk-off win in the bottom of the 13th inning.

The extra-inning win was made possible by a game-tying, one-run double by Aaron Gerdes with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

"It was a well-pitched baseball game, and really, both games were," Fornelli said. "If there's one thing to nitpick, it's that we could have hit a little better. But we managed to get those late runs when we needed them."

Reliever Justin Root (2-1) picked up the win after shutting out MSSU in the final 1 1/3 innings. The Lee's Summit North product retired all four batters he faced and recorded one strikeout.

David Henderson went 7 2/3 innings in his start for PSU, limiting Southern to two earned runs and nine hits while striking out six. Webb City High School graduate Tanner Lane relieved Henderson with two outs in the eighth and delivered four shutout frames as he struck out four.

The Lions drew first blood with a run-scoring double by Tommy Stevenson in the top of the third. and after PSU tied the game at 1 on an sacrifice bunt by Garrett McGowan in the fifth, Southern reclaimed the lead at 2-1 with an RBI single by Joe Kinder in the sixth.

The MSSU setback spoiled a productive start for lefty ace Zach Parish, who surrendered just one earned run and four hits while striking out nine in seven innings. Webb City product Logan VanWey, Cole Woods and Scott Duensing tossed in relief and surrendered a combined two runs — one unearned.

Ryan Koval, Carr and Gerdes logged two hits apiece for PSU.

Jordan Fitzpatrick finished as MSSU's leading hitter with three hits in five plate appearances.

PSU 4, MSSU 3

The second game saw Daley deliver the game-clinching hit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, sailing a fly ball that fell just beyond the wall in left field for a home run.

"With the wind blowing in, I wasn't really sure if it was going to get out," Daley said. "So I ran out of the box as hard as I could in case it wasn't. But yea, walk-offs like that aren't something you experience often. I'm just glad I could pull through for my team when they needed me."

"I doubted it was going out a little bit as I watched it," Fornelli said, laughing. "He didn't get it really good, but he got it enough. It was really good because that kid works his tail off. He's had some rough luck this year, but hopefully that will get him going."

In the top of the ninth, MSSU threatened to score a go-ahead run after Clay Milas led off with a double and ultimately advanced to third with two outs. However, the last at-bat of the frame saw Fitzpatrick blast a hard line drive to the right side that was gloved by a leaping Mason Hartman at second base to end the threat.

The Lions outhit PSU 10-8 but stranded seven baserunners.

"We didn't get hits with guys on base is the bottom line," Darnell said. "We caught a real bad break there in the ninth. Fitz crushed that ball right at the second baseman, but that's baseball."

The Lions took a brief 3-2 lead after plating two runs on four hits in the top of the seventh, which was highlighted by RBI doubles by Aurora native Matt Miller and Fitzpatrick.

A one-run double by PSU leadoff hitter Cruz Aranda knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Aranda finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored.

Dawson Pomeroy (1-0) picked up the win after retiring back-to-back batters in the ninth. Zach Curry surrendered three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in his start, and Root chipped in 1 2/3 scoreless frames in relief.

Troy Gagan led the hitting for MSSU, going 3 for 4 with a double. Joe Kinder homered to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning, and Dexter Swims went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.