Gorillas post two walk-off wins over No. 8 MSSU

Jared Porter, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·5 min read

Apr. 25—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Both baseball games came down to the final at-bat.

And that was quite all right with Pittsburg State.

The Gorillas took a pair of games in walk-off fashion over No. 8 Missouri Southern, claiming wins of 3-2 (13 innings) and 4-3 on Saturday at Al Ortolani Field.

The triumphs improved PSU's season record to 21-11, 16-10 in MIAA play. The Gorillas, positioned in fourth in the conference standings, are now one game back of third-place MSSU (24-9, 17-9).

"Those were just two great baseball games," PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. "Both teams played well, and we were just fortunate to have the last at-bat in both games and find ways to score late. But overall, if you sat in the stands today, you'd leave knowing those were two great baseball games between two really good teams."

Southern came into the day tied for second place in the standings with Northeastern State (20-10, 17-7). However, MSSU's two setbacks resulted in it dropping to third behind the idle RiverHawks, who open their series with Emporia State on Sunday.

"Pitt State is good, and it came down to last at-bats in both games," MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. "Tough day. ... We've got a big one tomorrow, and we have to come out and play well."

The two teams wrap up their weekend series with a game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

PSU 3, MSSU 2 (13 innings)

Designated hitter Caleb Carr, a native of White Hall, Arkansas, was the first Gorilla to pull through with late-game heroics as he belted a line drive into the gap in right-center field to plate Brett Daley for a walk-off win in the bottom of the 13th inning.

The extra-inning win was made possible by a game-tying, one-run double by Aaron Gerdes with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

"It was a well-pitched baseball game, and really, both games were," Fornelli said. "If there's one thing to nitpick, it's that we could have hit a little better. But we managed to get those late runs when we needed them."

Reliever Justin Root (2-1) picked up the win after shutting out MSSU in the final 1 1/3 innings. The Lee's Summit North product retired all four batters he faced and recorded one strikeout.

David Henderson went 7 2/3 innings in his start for PSU, limiting Southern to two earned runs and nine hits while striking out six. Webb City High School graduate Tanner Lane relieved Henderson with two outs in the eighth and delivered four shutout frames as he struck out four.

The Lions drew first blood with a run-scoring double by Tommy Stevenson in the top of the third. and after PSU tied the game at 1 on an sacrifice bunt by Garrett McGowan in the fifth, Southern reclaimed the lead at 2-1 with an RBI single by Joe Kinder in the sixth.

The MSSU setback spoiled a productive start for lefty ace Zach Parish, who surrendered just one earned run and four hits while striking out nine in seven innings. Webb City product Logan VanWey, Cole Woods and Scott Duensing tossed in relief and surrendered a combined two runs — one unearned.

Ryan Koval, Carr and Gerdes logged two hits apiece for PSU.

Jordan Fitzpatrick finished as MSSU's leading hitter with three hits in five plate appearances.

PSU 4, MSSU 3

The second game saw Daley deliver the game-clinching hit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, sailing a fly ball that fell just beyond the wall in left field for a home run.

"With the wind blowing in, I wasn't really sure if it was going to get out," Daley said. "So I ran out of the box as hard as I could in case it wasn't. But yea, walk-offs like that aren't something you experience often. I'm just glad I could pull through for my team when they needed me."

"I doubted it was going out a little bit as I watched it," Fornelli said, laughing. "He didn't get it really good, but he got it enough. It was really good because that kid works his tail off. He's had some rough luck this year, but hopefully that will get him going."

In the top of the ninth, MSSU threatened to score a go-ahead run after Clay Milas led off with a double and ultimately advanced to third with two outs. However, the last at-bat of the frame saw Fitzpatrick blast a hard line drive to the right side that was gloved by a leaping Mason Hartman at second base to end the threat.

The Lions outhit PSU 10-8 but stranded seven baserunners.

"We didn't get hits with guys on base is the bottom line," Darnell said. "We caught a real bad break there in the ninth. Fitz crushed that ball right at the second baseman, but that's baseball."

The Lions took a brief 3-2 lead after plating two runs on four hits in the top of the seventh, which was highlighted by RBI doubles by Aurora native Matt Miller and Fitzpatrick.

A one-run double by PSU leadoff hitter Cruz Aranda knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Aranda finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored.

Dawson Pomeroy (1-0) picked up the win after retiring back-to-back batters in the ninth. Zach Curry surrendered three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in his start, and Root chipped in 1 2/3 scoreless frames in relief.

Troy Gagan led the hitting for MSSU, going 3 for 4 with a double. Joe Kinder homered to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning, and Dexter Swims went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter reacts to Rose Namajunas’ title-winning KO of Zhang Weili at UFC 261

    UFC 261: Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's title defense over Namajunas See the top Twitter reactions to Rose Namajunas' title win over Zhang Weili in the UFC 261 co-main event.

  • Former PGA Tour golfer Billy Mayfair reveals autism diagnosis

    Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Anthony Davis could return Thursday for Lakers, LeBron James now doing 'light work'

    Davis is close to returning from a calf strain, and James is continuing to make progress in his rehab.

  • Why UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko won't set long-term goals

    Perhaps the secret of Shevchenko's success is the only goal she has is winning the upcoming fight.

  • Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

    Although Fernando Tatís Jr. was only 3 1/2 months old when his father hit two grand slams in the same inning at Dodger Stadium, the young slugger was well aware his San Diego Padres happened to be in the same park Friday night exactly 22 years later. The baseball gods don't deserve all the credit for the two hardest-hit homers in the ascendant career of Tatís, who led San Diego's latest win over its biggest rival.

  • USWNT will face rival Sweden at Olympics, setting up 2016 revenge match

    The USWNT do not want a repeat of 2016.

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Jeb Burton lands first Xfinity Series win in rain-shortened day at Talladega

    A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]

  • Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

    Clifford has tested positive twice and negative twice in the last two days.

  • Zion would be nice someday, but the Knicks are finally building an actual team

    It’s enough that if Zion Williamson, or anyone like him, ever really does want to come play there, the Knicks can offer themselves as an actual contender, not just a hyped arena and a big-city lifestyle.

  • Rafael Nadal rallies from set down to advance in Barcelona

    Top seed Rafael Nadal rallied from a set back to beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round at the Barcelona Open in Spain. Nadal lost serve in the opening game of the match and wasn't able to break Ivashka's serve throughout the first set. In other action, No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 3 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 4 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 6 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and No. 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada were among those advancing.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.

  • Watch: Cam Champ forced to swing while standing next to a gator, calls him a ‘little guy’

    While in the thick of this week's Zurich Classic, Cameron Champ was forced to take a swing while standing just a few feet from an alligator.

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.

  • Bucky Brooks says Ravens might want to consider trading up for Justin Fields, let Lamar Jackson ‘graduate’

    NFL Network's Bucky Brooks floated an idea for the Ravens to make a shocking swap at QB.

  • Kamaru Usman punches Jorge Masvidal's lights out with devastating second-round KO

    Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.

  • Bears trade up for their QB of the future in new 7-round mock draft

    NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his seven-round mock draft, which featured the Bears trading up to select their quarterback of the future.

  • Panthers ‘not enthralled’ with 2 of the top 5 QB prospects in the 2021 NFL draft

    Based on the latest reporting from the Athletic, we can probably scratch two names off the list.