Gorillas lean on strong pitching in 4-2 win over Minot State

Feb. 25—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Like the way they started, the Pittsburg State baseball team concluded its season-opening homestand in the win column.

The Gorillas (3-0) plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning and four PSU hurlers held Minot State in check to grab a 4-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field

Zach Curry earned the win by predetermination, allowing one run over three innings of work and recorded two strikeouts. Chandler Mauldin and Clay Westbrooks scattered five hits over four innings of middle relief and Nick Brown locked down his first save of the season with two hitless innings.

Of the six outs Brown recorded, four came off strikeouts.

Garrett McGowan sparked the Gorillas early. The first baseman walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Cruz Aranda's base hit to ignite the two-out rally in the third inning. Ryan Koval followed with an RBI double and Dawson Pomeroy capped the inning with a run scoring single.

Zach Newman took the loss for the Beavers (1-2).

The Gorillas open MIAA play when they begin a three-game series at Fort Hays State on Friday.