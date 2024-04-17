Gorillas drop midweek matchup to Emporia State 9-7

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State baseball team returned home Tuesday afternoon to host Emporia State in a midweek conference matchup.

The Gorillas fell just short 9-7 to Emporia State. Pitt State dropped to 27-15 on the season and 17-10 in the MIAA.

The Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, after knocking two home runs, one that was a three-run homer and the other a solo home run. But, then the Gorillas answered right back by scoring three runs. Josh Holmes scored on a fielder’s choice opportunity and Austin Warkins smashed a two-run homer to right-centerfield to cut the lead to one.

Then, in the second inning, Holmes smacked a two-run homer to left field and gave Pitt State a 5-4 lead. In the fourth, Hayden Dyer sent a solo home run back to left field. The Gorillas extend their lead to 6-4.

However, in the top of the fifth inning, Emporia State scored five runs as they took a 9-6 cushion. Pitt State scored only one run in the later innings which was from a Dyer sac-fly in the sixth inning. It just wasn’t enough as the Hornets top the Gorillas 9-7.

Holmes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo was 2-for-5 from the plate, had one RBI and scored one run.

The Gorillas will travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on the Newman Jets in a three-game series starting on Friday, April 19th at 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.