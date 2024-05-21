Gorgeous new Kobe Bryant mural has been unveiled at Los Angeles gym

It has been over four years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles. But no one will ever forget the legacy of the “Black Mamba.”

He wasn’t just one of the greatest basketball players ever or even one of the greatest winners in the history of any sport. He was also a dedicated father — or as he himself put it, a “girl dad” — which made his death all the more gut-wrenching for millions of Southern Californians and other fans elsewhere.

A gym in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles just unveiled a new mural honoring the memory of both the elder and younger Bryant, and it is a magnificent sight to behold.

Vanessa Bryant and the Lakers unveiled the renovated Nickerson Gardens gym in Watts today, honoring Kobe and Gigi. Mamba and Mambacita forever. pic.twitter.com/b2dLuMDSjT — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 20, 2024

It is just one of many murals across the Southland that has gone up in recent years to honor the five-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire