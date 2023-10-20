Gordo's Ethan Wilder announces commitment to Memphis football

Gordo's Ethan Wilder announced his commitment to play football at the University of Memphis on Thursday.

Wilder's commitment comes a couple weeks after he took his visit to Memphis on Sept. 30, when the Tigers hosted Boise State.

"I went on a gameday visit," Wilder said. "They just keep it real with me and they were telling me they wanted me. They were telling me what I can do and what they think I can do. They kept it 100 with me throughout the whole process."

Wilder chose Memphis over other offers from Arkansas State University and the University of South Alabama. He becomes the 14th commit in Memphis's Class of 2024, and the fourth player from Alabama alongside Nate Thompson (Helena), Kamore Morris (BB Comer) and Jamison Curtis (Saraland).

The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete has been a dynamic part of the Gordo squad over the last four years, seeing time on both sides of the ball. Just two weeks ago, Wilder scored five touchdowns in the first half of Gordo's 63-0 win over Carbon Hill — two rushing touchdowns, one pick-six, one fumble recovery and a blocked punt returned for a score.

When he gets to Memphis, Wilder said he is not sure which position he will be playing, but he is confident in his abilities.

"I really don't know," he said. "We are going to have to perform it, I guess.

"I'm excited to show them what I really can do. Because I can do a lot, offense, defense or whatever."

