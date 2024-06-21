Should Gordon be in Southgate's thoughts?

On Thursday, Alan Shearer was critical of England’s performance against Denmark, suggesting Harry Kane needs pace around him.

With that in mind, there have been calls for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon to come into the team.

He would certainly bring pace and perhaps free up the other England attackers.

With Kieran Trippier playing at left-back, Gordon’s natural way of running in behind and staying wide could allow the team to flourish.

He is also renowned for his work-rate and could solve the problem England are having with pressing.