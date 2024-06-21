Is Gordon the solution to England's struggles?

[Getty Images]

After an opening win over Serbia and a draw with Denmark, England are well placed to qualify as group winners for the last 16 at Euro 2024.

However, a lack of vibrancy and rhythm in their front line has drawn plenty of criticism from observers.

Former midfielder Izzy Christiansen believes England's main issues lie on the left side of the pitch and reckons Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon could provide the solution.

"I am on the Gordon train," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I think that he needs to have a sniff and he needs to have a go because he is so direct.

"He will bring a totally different dynamic to that England forward line.

"He can create, he can score and his pressing is exceptional. He has got good energy."

