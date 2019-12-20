Gordon scores 17 to lead Troy's victory in Sun Belt opener

Troy, Ala. (AP) -- Ty Gordon had 17 points off the bench to lift Troy to a 77-59 win over Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Gordon made 5 of 6 3-pointers and the Trojans made 12 3-pointers in 30 attempts. Coastal Carolina made 3 of 21 3-pointers.

Darian Adams had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for Troy (5-7, 1-0), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Zay Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.

Keishawn Brewton had 12 points for the Chanticleers (7-5, 0-1), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Tommy Burton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Peterson had 9 points.

Troy faces Appalachian State at home on Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays South Alabama on the road on Saturday.

