Gordon Sargent will defer his PGA Tour card, return to Vanderbilt for senior season

Professional golf is going to have to wait a bit longer to see one of the game’s premier amateur players take his next step.

Gordon Sargent announced Thursday he was returning to Vanderbilt for his senior year. The news may come as a surprise to some, considering Sargent has a PGA Tour card secured thanks to PGA Tour University Accelerated, but he’ll defer his status until next summer, meaning the amateur game gets another year with one of its best players.

“It’s been an honor to represent this university alongside my teammates and coaches, and I look forward to continuing to compete – and further my education – at this amazing place that has given so much to me,” Sargent said in a release. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I’m excited for this final chapter at Vanderbilt.”

Sargent, from Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the game’s longest hitters with his astounding speed. He earned the final of 20 points in the PGA Tour U Accelerated program in the fall when he was on the United States team at the World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi.

As of now, Sargent is the only player who has earned 20 points via PGA Tour U Accelerated since the program was introduced two years ago.

Sargent, No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, won the NCAA individual championship as a freshman and went 4-0 at the Walker Cup last fall at St. Andrews. He also earned low amateur honors at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

This year, Sargent has one win, coming in his latest start at the Mason Rudolph Championship. The 2023-23 Golfweek Player of the Year has posted four top-five finishes during the 2023-24 season and holds a scoring average of 69.92 through eight collegiate tournaments.

By deferring his PGA Tour card, Sargent will be able to take it following the 2025 NCAA Championship. He will have full status through 2026 once he turns professional.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek