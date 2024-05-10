Has Gordon 'been robbed' by no end of season award nomination?

[BBC]

How has Anthony Gordon not been nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year?

The forward, who has registered 10 goals and 10 assists for Newcastle this season, and has a strong chance of an England call-up for this summer's European Championships, has missed out on the shortlist for the award.

"I can not understand it," said BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck on their Total Sport Podcast. "How he has not been nominated is an absolute mystery.

"For me, he has been Newcastle's Player of the Season. When I saw the list for the Young Player award, I thought he must be on the list for overall player. But he is on neither.

"There will be many Newcastle fans that will feel he has been robbed! More so than overlooked.

"He must have been close?"

Broadcast Journalist Andy Sixsmith replied: "It is a shocker not to see him on there because he has had such a brilliant season.

"He will naturally be gutted, but he is the sort of person that will brush it off and use it to prove them wrong next season."

Gordon's team-mate Alexander Isak has however been nominated for player of the season, after scoring 20 goals in 23 Premier League games.

