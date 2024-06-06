Gordon to miss out on Euros - have your say

Craig Gordon is set to be cut from the Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

The Hearts goalkeeper and former Tynecastle defender John Souttar are the two players to be omitted when Steve Clarke confirms his final 26-man list on Friday.

While Hearts keeper Zander Clark and striker Lawrence Shankland have made the cut, Gordon, 41, misses out having made just seven appearances this year following his recovery from a double leg break.

He is, though, in line to win his 75th cap in Friday night's final warm-up friendly against Finland at Hampden.

Has Clarke made the right decision to omit Gordon for the finals? Or would his experience have proved invaluable to the squad?

