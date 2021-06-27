Gordon: Jimmie Johnson 'a tremendous asset' for Hendrick; door left open for possible role

Hendrick Motorsports made bombshell news last week by outlining their plan for succession, tapping four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the role of vice chairman. Might another multi-time champ with close ties to the organization be next in line for a management role?

Gordon met the media before Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Pocono Raceway, his first official news conference in his new role in Hendrick’s front office. Near the end of the interview, the name that came up was Jimmie Johnson, who collected seven Cup Series titles in a 20-year run with the team.

Johnson retired after the 2020 season from full-time NASCAR competition but has kept busy with part-time driving roles in IndyCar and IMSA sports-car racing this year. But if an equity stake with team owner Rick Hendrick’s group was in Johnson’s plans or aspirations, Gordon says he’d be happy to welcome his former teammate.

“Obviously Ally, one of our partners, is part of that and Rick Hendrick is a part of that,” Gordon said. “So, in some ways, yes. I don‘t know. We‘ll see. If he is ever wanting to step away from IndyCar; hey, listen. He‘s been a tremendous asset to us over the years. We would love to have him on board in some way.”

