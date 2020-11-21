Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

NBA Twitter rips MJ over Hayward's huge Hornets deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

That came out of left field, huh?

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks appeared to be the top two suitors for Gordon Hayward after he declined his $34.2 million player option with the Boston Celtics to become a free agent.

On Saturday, however, the veteran forward agreed to a four-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets worth a whopping $120 million, per his agent.

That's a massive amount to pay Hayward considering he turned 30 in March and suffered several significant injuries in Boston. Which begs the question: What is Hornets owner Michael Jordan thinking?

Jordan took plenty of heat on Twitter Saturday from NBA fans and analysts wondering the same thing.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum when they play Hayward for the first time pic.twitter.com/OCsBXxz6uG — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 21, 2020

Had heard Gordon wanted out for a long time but it was always assumed he’d take less for an average annual salary than the $34m option.



CHA basically kept him close to the option and added three years. CHA just signed one of the worst contracts of free agency. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 21, 2020

I know I said on the air that someone would overpay for Hayward, but 4 years $120 million is certifiably insane. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) November 21, 2020

CRAZY to pay Gordon Hayward 30 million a year for the next four years.



Michael Jordan. The GOAT as a player, but man is he bad as an owner. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 21, 2020

Danny Ainge thought he had leverage for the pacers only for MJ to wake up from a gambling binge and give Gordon Hayward $120 million — Ahmed🇸🇴/SAINt JHN the best out (@big_business_) November 21, 2020

Danny Ainge to MJ right now pic.twitter.com/2PqKwEZT6T — Scott Maxwell (@SilvahHammah) November 21, 2020

LeBron is 100 times better at putting together teams than Michael Jordan and it’s not even his job yet — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 21, 2020

Opting out of a $34M salary in a pandemic is crazy - unless you can bag $120M guaranteed.



Gordon Hayward wins free agency. — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 21, 2020

Gordon Hayward: $30,000,000

Nicolas Batum: $27,130,434

Terry Rozier: $18,900,000

Cody Zeller: $15,415,730



just had to type it out to see it with my own two eyes. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 21, 2020

The Hornets don't have the cap space to sign Hayward outright, so they'll likely need to work out a sign-and-trade with Boston to land the veteran forward in addition to doing more roster maneuvering.

Hayward should make Charlotte better in the short term, and it's possible Jordan has more moves up his sleeve. But at the moment, this looks like a head-scratcher for the Hornets.