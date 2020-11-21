Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

Darren Hartwell
NBA Twitter rips MJ over Hayward's huge Hornets deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

That came out of left field, huh?

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks appeared to be the top two suitors for Gordon Hayward after he declined his $34.2 million player option with the Boston Celtics to become a free agent.

On Saturday, however, the veteran forward agreed to a four-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets worth a whopping $120 million, per his agent.

That's a massive amount to pay Hayward considering he turned 30 in March and suffered several significant injuries in Boston. Which begs the question: What is Hornets owner Michael Jordan thinking?

Jordan took plenty of heat on Twitter Saturday from NBA fans and analysts wondering the same thing.

The Hornets don't have the cap space to sign Hayward outright, so they'll likely need to work out a sign-and-trade with Boston to land the veteran forward in addition to doing more roster maneuvering.

Hayward should make Charlotte better in the short term, and it's possible Jordan has more moves up his sleeve. But at the moment, this looks like a head-scratcher for the Hornets.

