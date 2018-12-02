Gordon Hayward's improvement for Celtics summed up in two great stats originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward reminded Boston Celtics fans of the All-Star level he's capable of playing at during his team's 118-109 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

He tallied his first 30-point game as a Celtic, along with nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

The Celtics have won three consecutive games for the first time all season (and four wins in their last five matchups), and it's no coincedance that their winning ways and offensive improvement overall are happening simultaneously to Hayward's better performances. Here are two really interesting stats that relate to Hayward's impact on Boston's recent turnaround:

The Celtics are +52 with Gordon Hayward on the court over his last five games. That's good for a +21.3 net rating. This feels important. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 2, 2018

Hayward is shooting 51 percent from the field and 17-for-17 from the free throw line over his last five games. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving recently told reporters Hayward needed to be more aggressive in looking for his shot, and that strategy paid off against the Timberwolves as the veteran forward attempted season highs in shots (16) and free throws (10) and remained efficient.

Hayward's journey back to All-Star form has been a long one, but he's finally showing signs of his true potential after a horrendous injury derailed his 2017-18 season.

