Will Gordon Hayward's continued strong play improve Celtics' chances of keeping Kyrie Irving beyond this season? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Consecutive road wins, fueled in large part by Gordon Hayward's play, has rekindled the all-too-predictable "Have they turned the corner now?" speculation about the Celtics.

As important as Hayward's play will be to the team's quest to get to the NBA Finals in June, there's another potential down-the-road benefit for the Celtics when it comes to Hayward playing well - convincing Kyrie Irving to stay beyond this season.

As much as we'll continue to talk about Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant and how their free-agency decisions are linked with Irving, folks need to be woke to the fact that Hayward's continued ascension on the floor may also enter the equation as far as what Irving will do beyond this season.

From the moment they had their joint introductory press conference in the fall of 2017, it was clear that Irving saw the potential for him and Hayward to be a lethal 1-2 punch for Boston.

"He's a bad dude," Irving said of Hayward at their introductory press conference to the media, a sentiment he repeated over and over again prior to the start of their first season together.

So far, Irving has been a special talent as well for the Green. Especially this season, leading the Celtics in several offensive categories in what has been arguably his most complete season in the NBA in terms of his play at both ends of the floor and the efficiency with which he has produced.

Meanwhile, Hayward has taken a series of steps forward and some steps back in his return from a gruesome left ankle/leg injury suffered just five minutes into the season-opener in 2017 against Cleveland.

Hayward was playing his best basketball right before last month's All-Star break, but suffered a right ankle sprain shorty before folks got back in town from the break.

Although Hayward has downplayed the significance of the injury, it clearly impacted his play.

But the past two games, both road wins against quality opponents (Golden State and Sacramento), have shown both the potential and promise of this team when Hayward is playing his game at a high level.

In Boston's 33-point win over Golden State, Hayward came off the bench and scored 30 points.

He followed that up less than 24 hours later with the winning shot in a 111-109 victory over the Kings.

Let's just say Hayward's play the past couple of games has caught the attention of many.

"That extra gear he was looking for … I think he found it," one advance scout texted NBC Sports Boston.

That extra gear may very well be that extra X-factor that not only elevates the Celtics to playing at the level so many anticipated they would this season, but it could also be a major factor in whether Irving decides to re-sign with the Celtics in the off-season or take his talents elsewhere.

And when it comes to playing with the six-time All-Star, Hayward is near the front of the line when it comes to teammates who play well with Irving.

Coming into the game at Sacramento, Hayward shot 45.5 percent from the field when he's on the floor with Irving. When Irving is on the bench and Hayward is still in the game, his shooting percentage drops to .431.

And in 717 minutes on the floor when the two are on at the same time, the Celtics are a +163. From the 805 minutes Hayward has played without Irving in the game, the Celtics are just +36.

Irving (left thigh contusion) did not play against Sacramento, but he was with the team on the bench.

Throughout the game you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone cheering on Hayward more than Irving...and that was before Hayward's game-winning shot.

Now, this partnership certainly hasn't been perfect.

The biggest reminder of that was the late-game scene at Orlando when Irving wanted Hayward to inbound a pass to him or Al Horford, but Hayward decided to get the ball to Jayson Tatum whose last-second shot was off the mark and Boston wound up losing the game.

But this season in its totality, it's clear that Irving sees a connection with Hayward that is stronger than most might imagine.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that they share the same March 23rd birthday, or that Irving tried to convince Hayward to bring his talents to Cleveland years ago.

Hayward's continued success in these last remaining games of the regular season can do nothing but increase the Celtics' chances of being one of the last teams standing.

And re-signing Irving this summer?

Yeah. It'll help that, too.

