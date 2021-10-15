Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Kelly Oubre Jr. return to practice

The Hornets are getting healthy at the perfect time as the season begins next week.

On Friday, Hornets PR announced that head coach James Borrego said that the full team participated in practice, including Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who are all coming off injuries.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets HC James Borrego says that full team participated in practice today with Bridges, Rozier and Hayward only players held out of full contact portions of practice. #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 15, 2021

Hayward, who missed the last three preseason games, was placed in the health and safety protocol following the first preseason game along with Mason Plumlee.

Terry Rozier missed the last two preseason games due to a sprained left ankle. Oubre Jr., who also suffered an ankle sprain, missed the last three preseason games.

Borrego said that though they practiced, Hayward and Rozier were held out of full contact drills.

Stay tuned for updates on the health of the Hornets roster as the regular season starts next week.