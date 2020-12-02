Gordon Hayward shares first impression of LaMelo Ball: ‘I’m excited about playing with him’

LaMelo Ball represented one of the biggest acquisitions by the Hornets in recent years for only a few days before the franchise surprisingly agreed to a four-year deal with Gordon Hayward valued at $120 million. In many ways, Hayward takes some of the pressure off Ball both in terms of on-court production and as the marquee new face to the franchise.

The two players bring a level of playmaking that any team would cherish. Considering the high-profile nature of each player’s arrival, they’ll be intrinsically linked moving forward with the franchise.

In his first time speaking with the media, Hayward talked about his first impressions of Ball, noting the two have largely been forced to be separated due to the COVID regulations in place by the league.

“He’s definitely taller than I expected,” Hayward said. “I didn’t realize he was as tall as he was. I’m excited about playing with him. He seems like somebody that can really play-make for others, can really get others involved as well as score for himself, but he seems like he has a good, natural feel for the game.

“He can do a little bit of everything,” he added. “Like I said, the height really helps with that. He’s able to see over the defense and have that vision.”

Hayward also discussed the position Ball is in as a first-year player and how he can relate to that dating to his early years in Utah.

“Certainly, he’s definitely a young cat; he’s a young guy,” he said. “I think I told him yesterday like ‘I remember being exactly where you’re at where you’re kind of coming into the NBA and you don’t have a family, you don’t have kids, you don’t have anything like that to worry about.’ I think he said something like ‘I just need a place with a bed and I’m good.’ Me, on the other hand, I need five or six bedrooms. I got four little kids that I have to try to figure out where I’m going to stay.

“But I’m certainly excited to be in that role. It’s going to be a fun year. We’ve got a bunch of young guys, and he’s one I’m looking forward to playing with.”

For Ball, Hayward represents someone he can lean on and learn from both on and off the court. After initially coming in as the team’s likely top playmaker and arguably most talented player, Hayward will now take the mantle in both respects, at least early in Ball’s career.

How the players connect on the court, though, will go an even longer way in determining how successful the Hornets will be this season.