Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44 points in Hornets' win over Hawks

Hayward accomplishes career first in dominant outing

Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward played one of the best games of his life Wednesday night.

The former Boston Celtics forward scored a career-high 44 points in his team's 102-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Hayward shot 15-of-25 from the floor, including a 4-of-9 mark on 3-point shots. He also hit 10 of his 12 attempts from the free throw line.

It was Hayward's first ever 40-point game -- his previous career high was 39 points. One of those 39-point performances came when he was playing for the Celtics in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Hayward has enjoyed an up-and-down first year in Charlotte after joining the Hornets over the offseason via a sign-and-trade with the Celtics. He has yet to score 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups, but he's averaging 18.7 points per game, which ranks second on Charlotte behind another former Celtic, Terry Rozier.