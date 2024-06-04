Gordon Hayward report card: Veteran forward waited until OKC exit interview to take shot

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Gordon Hayward.

Gordon Hayward waited until his exit interview to finally take a shot.

“This is not what I thought it would be,” Hayward said of his role with the Thunder. “Certainly frustrating.”

Frustrating for all parties.

In theory, Hayward was an ideal fit for Oklahoma City — a 6-foot-7 forward who could pass, rebound, and most importantly, shoot. But that assumed the 34-year-old Hayward, seven years removed from stardom and hobbled by injuries, was willing to accept a lesser role after being traded from the listless Hornets to the surging Thunder.

Hayward averaged 17 minutes off the bench in 26 regular-season games for the Thunder.

“I feel like as a player I have a lot to offer,” Hayward said on his way out of town. “I just wasn't given much of an opportunity to do that, and I kind of thought I was going to get that opportunity.

“I get it. We were rolling before I got here. I've said that before. It's hard to bring somebody in (mid-season), especially a player like me who's had responsibility and lots of it and been through a lot.”

Gordon Hayward played in seven of the Thunder’s 10 playoff games, averaging 6.6 minutes per game.

Used to being a full-time starter who played 30 minutes a night, Hayward failed to transition to a reserve role. He floated offensively, looking everywhere but at the basket. By the time he got comfortable, he was back on the bench.

Hayward shot 52% from 3-point range with the Thunder, but he only attempted 29 3-pointers in 26 games. As a floor spacer in the Thunder’s drive-and-kick offense, Hayward had ample opportunities to take more shots.

“I think there might have been some possessions where I probably could have been more aggressive,” Hayward said. “But it's not like when you get in the game, you're just given an open shot.

“I'm not the kind of player to just go one-on-one first time I get it and take a tough, contested shot. Just trying to do what's best for the team. With the opportunities I was given, it was tough to make an impact.”

In 46 playoff minutes, Hayward scored zero points on three field goal attempts.

Gordon Hayward by the numbers

49.2: Hayward has averaged 49 games played per season over his last five seasons.

1: Hayward earned his first and only All-Star nod in 2016-17 — his last season with the Jazz. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists that season.

17.0: Albeit a small sample, the Thunder outscored opponents in the playoffs by 17 points per 100 possessions with Hayward on the court. Hayward had a minus-1.5 net rating in the regular season.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) defends Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) during Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Oklahoma City won 124-92.

Gordon Hayward offseason homework

Hayward was playing on the last year of a $33 million deal. He’s made north of $250 million in his career.

Hayward might be a minimum contract guy moving forward. He just needs to find the right fit.

Gordon Hayward grade: D

“D” for delusional.

