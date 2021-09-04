Gordon Hayward really likes Charlotte’s offseason additions

The Charlotte Hornets look a little different than last season, Gordon Hayward’s first season with the team.

During the offseason, the Hornets added center Mason Plumlee, wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and veteran guard Ish Smith while drafting guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.

On Wednesday, Hayward posted on his blog to discuss the upcoming season, including his excitement about his new teammates.

“I also really like the additions that we made,” Hayward said. “We added some great depth, and we also have a bunch of young guys who are going to take another step, too. You’re giving them a whole additional year. Our depth is going to keep getting better and better as the year goes on.”

Hayward recently posted on his blog about his motivation coming into year two in Charlotte. https://t.co/SgV2KP9vJJ — Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) September 3, 2021

Hayward called the addition of Oubre Jr. a “big pickup for our team,” who adds depth on the wing as a versatile player. Per Hayward, veteran center Mason Plumlee gives the Hornets “a shot-blocker, a really good passer, who likes to pass, and can work as a screener, roller and blocker at the rim.”

One big compliment Hayward gave was to rookie James Bouknight, who the Hornets selected with the No. 11 pick in the draft. “I’m excited about rookie James Bouknight, too. … He’s super talented and can score at all three levels. He’s going to be really good for us, add some scoring and let him develop with Melo and some of our younger guys. From what I’ve heard and seen, the sky’s the limit for this kid.”

With a healthy Hayward alongside this young, talented team, the Hornets should rise in the Eastern Conference standings from 10th, where the team ended last season.

“We’ve got a good young team. I can’t wait to get the season going.”