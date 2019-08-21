Gordon Hayward 'really impressed' with work ethic of Celtics rookies

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the new-look Boston Celtics for the 2019-20 season. The collection of young talent acquired in this year's NBA Draft is one of those reasons.

The C's used their four draft picks on Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters back in June, and they're already contributing to the team's improved chemistry before their rookie years get underway.

Gordon Hayward has spent plenty of time with the young guns at the Auerbach Center during the offseason, and the 29-year-old veteran loves what he's seen out of them thus far.

"Being at the facility I've seen them all," Hayward told reporters following the Boston Celtics and Arbella Insurance Home Makeover Program on Tuesday. "I'm really impressed with their work ethic and I'm just excited about the year."

In-between workouts at the practice facility, the rookies also have built chemistry this summer with late-night video gaming and FaceTiming. Hey, whatever works, right?

Along with the draftees, Hayward is excited to welcome Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to Boston. There's no doubt there's optimism surrounding this group, especially with four of the Celtics' stars (Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart) getting a headstart on their chemistry building with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

The C's regular season begins on Oct. 23 vs. the 76ers in Philadelphia.

