Gordon Hayward reacts to Jerry Sloan's death with fond memory of Jazz coach

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward is one of a handful of active NBA players who can personally attest to Jerry Sloan's legacy.

Hayward was a rookie with the Jazz during the 2010-11 season, Sloan's final campaign as Utah's head coach. While Sloan left the team midway through the season, the Hall of Fame coach still left a lasting impression on the young Hayward.

The Boston Celtics forward shared that impression shortly after Sloan died Friday at age 78.

Hayward developed into an excellent NBA player, making the 2017 NBA All-Star team with the Jazz before signing a maximum contract with the Celtics the following offseason.

Sloan apparently helped play a role in Hayward's development, bestowing on the rookie his wealth of experience over 26 seasons as an NBA head coach -- three with the Chicago Bulls and 23 with the Jazz.

Sloan's lone half-season with Hayward didn't exactly go smoothly: The head coach's infamous spat with star guard Deron Williams led to him resigning 54 games into the season.

Many of Sloan's former players still view him fondly, though -- among them ex-Jazz big man Paul Millsap, who shared a message similar to Hayward's on Friday.

