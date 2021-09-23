Gordon Hayward ranked No. 58 in ESPN’s Top 100 NBA rankings

The 2021-22 NBA season is on the horizon as media days and training camps are approaching on the calendar.

Before the season begins, it’s only right to kick off a new NBA campaign with player rankings, which ESPN has put together with their NBArank.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s NBA staff released the first 50 players in the top 100 rankings, which included Charlotte Hornets wing Gordon Hayward at No. 58, who was ranked No. 45 in last year’s ESPN’s NBArank. Hayward was ranked No. 45 in Sports Illustrated’s top 100 player ranking.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN elaborates on Hayward’s ranking:

“After signing with Charlotte last offseason, Hayward helped the young Hornets make a strong push for the playoffs. But, as they often have in recent seasons, injuries derailed his season, and kept him from being part of Charlotte’s failed attempt to get out of the play-in tournament. For the Hornets to get out of the glut of teams fighting for playoff spots in the East, Hayward will have to prove he can stay on the court.”

In his first season with the Hornets, Hayward averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.