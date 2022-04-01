Gordon Hayward probable to return tomorrow against 76ers

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets @ PHI 4/2 Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) – Probable #AllFly

Source: Twitter @HornetsPR

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Gordon Hayward is BACK! What impact will that have on the rotation going forward? My thoughts 👇 #AllFly #Hornets pic.twitter.com/3fikQ1Zfv0 – 4:58 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

“He fits with any unit, any lineup. He’s going to boost our I.Q., our playmaking and our confidence on the floor.”

Reading between the lines it feels to me like Borrego is semi teasing Hayward could come off the bench to start with

Read more at: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

NEWS: He’s back. Just in time for the stretch run, the #Hornets are set to welcome Gordon Hayward into the mix tomorrow against the Sixers. Could be a huge boost in a number of ways.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:18 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

Let’s help @Brickstoxford win Barstool’s best college bar in the country! Tweet #BestBarBrickSt – 10:42 AM

More on this storyline

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward said he’s “starting to ramp things this week” and is testing his ankle more and more each day. Plan is to do more basketball activities the rest of the week and begin contact next week. pic.twitter.com/Rlwsjf7Z5n -via Twitter @rodboone / March 16, 2022

Rod Boone: #Hornets injury report for tomorrow against Toronto: Cody Martin (left ankle/Achilles) is probable Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain) is doubtful Nick Richards (right foot soreness) is doubtful Gordon Hayward (left ankle) remains out -via Twitter @rodboone / February 24, 2022

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward underwent an X-Ray on his left ankle which was negative. Hayward also underwent an MRI on his left ankle which revealed sprained ligaments. Hayward will be listed as OUT indefinitely & updates on his status will be provided as appropriate. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / February 8, 2022