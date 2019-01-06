Gordon Hayward pays tribute to Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki with tweet originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki played what might have been his final game in Boston on Friday night, and Celtics fans savored every moment of it.

C's fans at TD Garden were cheering for Nowitzki to make his final 3-point attempt of the game as time expired in Boston's 114-93 win, but he was off the mark and finished 0-for-10 from the field. The future Hall of Famer stands just one point behind Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the most career points (427) scored by a Western Conference player in Boston.

The fans weren't the only people giving respect to Nowitzki. Celtics players did, too, as they shook hands with him after the final buzzer. C's forward Gordon Hayward also paid tribute to the Mavericks forward in a tweet posted Saturday.

Respect to one of the greatest ever to play the game, @swish41. pic.twitter.com/5O54A1cVwd

— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 5, 2019

Nowitzki is one of the most beloved players in the NBA, and Celtics fans' and players' actions Friday night were further proof of that.

